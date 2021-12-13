This Atlético is not what it used to be. But it is not that it has moved away from the armored block of years ago, but that it doesn’t look too much like last season’s either. A year ago, the rojiblanco team was a whirlwind (they had 12 more points) and in defense they were practically infallible. Now he wanders and is fragile, which does not help at all that the injuries in the rear follow one another without respite. This Sunday, at the Bernabéu, Madrid finished less – only three on goal for two goals – and won. Atleti has already fitted 18 goals in 16 games, an average of 1.12. There are quality and quantity problems in the rear.

The comparisons with the previous League are really hateful. The data of so many received is revealing. In the first 16 games of the last league, he had conceded a third of the goals he has now. Oblak had taken the ball out of his nets only six times., an average of 0.37 that pointed to the legend. At the end, Atleti won the title with 25 goals conceded, seven more than he has now, when he has not reached the halfway point of the season.

In recent years, it was already a classic of press conferences to listen to rival coaches talk about the benefits of Atlético’s defense, and that if you got 1-0 it would be unapproachable. But now it is difficult for the team to close the door. Both with 0-0, as in the derby, and with the score in favor, as in the previous day with Mallorca. Oblak has conceded a goal in 16 of 22 games who has played in the League and the Champions League. Only Elche, Porto, Athletic, Barça, Betis and Osasuna have remained at zero against the rojiblancos.

“Work, work and work”, explains Simeone in this regard, in search of solutions: “It worries me and it occupies me.” Of course, Cholo does not point to anyone in particular: “The goals are collective errors, not individual.” In Atlético’s defense, it can be argued that the losses in defense are posing a significant problem. The team was planted at the Bernabéu without Giménez, Savic and Vrsaljko, and with Trippier, back in extremis, on the bench. Thus, to Kondogbia He has had to be central in the two most important games of the week so far this season. On the derby bench was the juvenile Ibra, 18 years old.

Personnel shortages

And the team accused him. Two badly defended actions ended up deciding the derby. At 1-0, an error in the exit of the ball by Koke gave Madrid the possibility of counterattacking. The rojiblancos did not settle the play of the whites when it was born and, even worse, When Vinicius crossed from the right, there were six Atlético players protecting Oblak and only one Real Madrid player, Benzema., what did it mark. All defenders backed to the limit without watching the only possible spiker. In the 2-0, Felipe jumped to the rival field in search of an impossible ball and he opened the door to a four against three in which nobody looked at Asensio, only in the area.

Nevertheless, All of the above can also be noted in the must of sports planning. The coaching staff already raised in the summer the advisability of starting the season with only four center-backs when the team plays very often with three. What’s more, Giménez links muscle injuries, Savic dragged a four-game penalty since the last Champions League, Handsome often exercises as a winger (last night) … The position is quite lame and the fans fantasize about the arrival of a defender in January, although it is complicated.