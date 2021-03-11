In the Brazilian presidential elections in 2022, the struggle between left and right forces may intensify. The Brazilian Supreme Court acquitted former head of state Lula da Silva on all corruption charges. Now the leader of the left-oriented Workers’ Party, who spent 18 months behind bars, can again run for president. Experts interviewed by Izvestia are confident that Lula da Silva has a chance to return to the post, given the fluctuating rating of the incumbent ultra-right president, Zhair Bolsonaro. In this case, a noticeable warming can be expected in relations between Brazil and the Russian Federation.

Well forgotten

Lula da Silva, who served twice as head of Brazil, may again run for president. Brazilian Federal Supreme Court Judge Edson Fakin overturned the ex-president’s sentences. According to him, the court in Curitiba, which considered the politician’s cases, did not have the necessary powers for this, therefore, the sentences should be reviewed by the federal district court. Thus, the ban on political activity was lifted from the ex-president and the green light was given to his participation in the presidential race in 2022. In one of the recent interview Lula da Silva himself did not rule out such a development of events.

Photo: REUTERS / Ueslei Marcelino

– I am absolutely convinced of my innocence. They blocked me because they knew I would win again – stated politician back in the fall of 2020.

Recall that accusations against the politician rained down after an investigation, according to which a corruption scheme was organized in the country after the arrival of Lula da Silva, within which construction companies received contracts for large projects for the Petrobas oil corporation. She, in turn, donated money to the ruling Workers’ Party (PT) to fund her campaigns. At first, the term for the president was set at nine and a half years, but in the end it was reduced to eight years and 10 months.

Lula da Silva spent 18 months behind bars. He was released in November 2019, after the Supreme Court ruled that only those accused who have exhausted all possibilities to appeal their sentences should remain in prisons. The recent decision to reinstate Lula da Silva in rights could dramatically change not only the fate of the politician, but also the future of the country.

Brazil was hit particularly hard by the pandemic. In the republic, the maximum deaths per day are still recorded every week as a result of COVID-19. Experts talk about a downturn in the economy, and the population regularly protests against ultra-right President Jair Bolsonaro.

Lula da Silva, who began his political career as the founders of the leftist Workers’ Party (PT), had already won the trust of the Brazilians for two terms. He was also a favorite in the 2018 campaign, but due to a corruption scandal, he was overtaken by the current head of state. However, in 2022, revenge may take place, experts say, because Bolsonaro’s rating is unstable.

– The most likely outcome of the 2022 elections is a confrontation between the center-left in the person of Lula da Silva and his party and the extreme right represented by Bolsonaro. At the same time, if the former is still very popular, the latter is losing support, ”Juan Feres Junior, an associate professor at the Institute for Social and Political Research at the State University of Rio de Janeiro (UERJ), told Izvestia.

Former Brazilian President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva at a polling station during the municipal elections in São Bernardo do Campo, Brazil Photo: REUTERS / Amanda Perobelli

Jaiar Bolsonaro’s radical views, the expert noted, in many respects resemble the positions of the ultra-right in Western and Eastern Europe. Such forces will not be able to succeed in the elections in 2022, given the fact that they are not popular and have nothing to offer other than neoliberal reforms that will lead to a further deterioration in people’s living conditions, the expert concluded.

– Lula remains very popular among the poorest segments of society. In addition, after the Workers’ Party (PT) was ousted from the government in 2016, the Brazilian economy fell into a state of stagnation, “Andres Borges, a professor at the Institute of Political Science at the University of Brasilia, explained to Izvestia.

According to the political scientist, the current government of the country is facing high unemployment and inflation, so many citizens, looking back, are beginning to think of the Lula era as a good time. In addition, the failed actions of Jair Bolsonaro in the fight against the pandemic made him one of the most disliked politicians in Brazil, the expert notes.

While still unjustified, Lula da Silva, according to many opinion polls, remained the most popular politician, overtaking Bolsonara. Research by O Estado de S. Paulo last week, showedand that the ex-president is the only candidate who can defeat Bolsonara: 50% of percent said that they “certainly” or “could” vote for the ex-president.

Not obvious, but likely

However, another poll by the same newspaper speaks of a high polarization of the Brazilian electorate, which means that Lula’s victory in 2022 is still not guaranteed. 56% were strongly against the election of Bolsonaro, but 44% of respondents said they would never vote for Lulu.

– Despite the fact that the incumbent head of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, made many mistakes – in particular during the pandemic, which provoked a wave of protests – it cannot be ruled out that his rating may still rise. The Workers’ Party also managed to discredit itself, and not everyone unconditionally believes the ex-president, ”Lyudmila Okuneva, head of the Department of History and Politics of Europe and America at MGIMO and Chief Researcher of the ILA RAS, told Izvestia.

According to her, there is no more authoritative figure in the left camp than the ex-president, but future elections in any case will become a radical clash of two opposite development models – left and right.

We should not dismiss the fact that representatives of another sector, the centrists, are planning to compete for a place under the Brazilian sun.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Photo: REUTERS / Ueslei Marcelino

– If Lula enters the race, he will polarize it, becoming a direct rival to Bolsonaro. This, in turn, will put pressure on the centrist candidates, who will have to unite and present a single candidate, ”Barry Ames, professor of comparative politics at the University of Pittsburgh, said in a conversation with Izvestia.

Nevertheless, for Russia, the figure of Lula da Silva is the most convenient in terms of cooperation – especially given the friendly past. The potential for economic interaction between our countries is always there – regardless of the regime, said aolitologist Lyudmila Okuneva. According to Vladimir Sudarev, chief researcher at ILA RAS and professor at MGIMO, with the arrival of the ex-president, relations between the Russian Federation and Brazil will dramatically change for the better.

– As president, it was he who initiated the creation of the BRICS as a union of emerging economies. In addition, it was this politician who, together with the Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez and a number of other left-wing leaders in Latin America, buried the US project to create an All-American Free Trade Area (ALCA), – said the political scientist to Izvestia.

If Jair Bolsonaro was often called the “mirror” of the ex-head of the White House Donald Trump for his desire to cooperate with the States, then Lula da Silva never claimed such a title. In addition, as political scientist Vladimir Sudarev emphasized, the former US president did not take advantage of the right turn in Latin America. This era is now ending as the social base in Brazil and Colombia is shrinking. Argentina has a new president, Alberto Fernandez, who plans to create a left-wing nationalist alliance in the region with Mexican President Lopez Obrador. The influence of the states on Brazil under Lula da Silva is likely to diminish as well. And this, in turn, will play into the hands of the Russian Federation.