Seventeen-year-old Espen Dick from the American city of Kansas City, Missouri, defeated cancer three times and died from complications caused by COVID-19. This was reported by the TV channel 10 WAVY…

At the age of four, Dick was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The girl underwent chemotherapy for four years, she underwent a bone marrow transplant. Despite the disappointing prognosis of doctors, the child’s body coped with three forms of oncology.

In November 2020, a schoolgirl was diagnosed with a coronavirus infection. She was hospitalized before Christmas and has been in intensive care since then, where she has been hooked up to a ventilator. The girl passed away on January 30th.

Espen’s father said that the coronavirus turned out to be much worse than cancer.

On the eve it became known that the century-old British veteran Sir Thomas Moore has died from COVID-19, having collected £ 38.9 million during the first quarantine in the UK to help the National Health Service (NHS).

Moore was taken to hospital with COVID-19 at the end of January, he was undergoing treatment for pneumonia for some time, and last week a coronavirus test tested positive.