Three-time USSR champion as part of the Moscow hockey club Spartak, Alexei Makarov, died at the age of 83. This was reported on Saturday, December 16th website HC.

“HC Spartak mourns and expresses condolences to the family and friends of Alexei Sergeevich Makarov, eternal memory to the legendary defender of our club,” the statement said.

The cause of death, date and place of funeral are not specified.

Makarov played for Spartak from 1960 to 1972. He played 380 matches in which he scored 70 goals. The athlete’s arrival in the red-and-white team helped him rise from the lower levels of the standings to the leading positions, the HC press service noted.

The hockey player won gold medals three times: in 1962, 1967, 1969.

In addition, as a member of the USSR national team in 1968, he won the Universiade and was recognized as the best defender of the tournament.