Former NHL Montreal defender Albert Langlois has died at the age of 85, reports TASS…

The athlete died on Saturday, September 19. The reasons for the death of the former hockey player were not specified.

As part of Montreal, Langlois won the Stanley Cup three times (1958-1960). In the NHL, he also played for the New York Rangers, Detroit and Boston.

Over the years of his sports career, Langlois played 498 matches in which he scored 119 points (21 goals + 98 assists).

Earlier, at the age of 73, Alexander Gusev, the winner of the 1976 Winter Olympics with the USSR national ice hockey team, died.