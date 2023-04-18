At the age of 29, handball player, three-time champion of Russia Victoria Divak died. On Monday, April 17, it was reported on website Russian Handball Federation.

Divak’s body was found near a house on Sofia Perovskaya Street in Volgograd.

According to Izvestia, the athlete fell out of the eighth floor window, which caused her death. Divak died on the spot from her injuries, the website writes. kp.ru. First of all, this is an accident.

According to “Federal News Agency” With reference to law enforcement officers, specialists have already taken blood from the deceased girl in order to test it for the content of alcohol or illegal drugs.

The day before the tragedy, the athlete participated in the match against CSKA in the Russian Championship (28:37), notes Pravda.Ru.

The place and time of the farewell ceremony and funeral are not reported, the channel notes. “360”. The Federation expressed deep condolences to the relatives and friends of the athlete, writes NSN.

The regional Investigative Committee launched an investigation into the death of Divak. All the circumstances of the incident are established.

Victoria Divak was a pupil of the Volgograd handball school, clarifies life.ru. The handball player won the Russian championship three times. She played in the “Dynamo-Sinara” and also played for the “Kuban” and “Astrakhanochka”, for the German “Halle Neustadt” and the French “Achenheim Truchtersheim”.

In 2009, Divak won the European Championship as part of the Russian national team, reports RT.