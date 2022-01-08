D.he American song composer and three-time Oscar winner Marilyn Bergman is dead. She died on Saturday in her home in Los Angeles, as Bergman’s spokesman for the German press agency announced. Her colleague and husband Alan Bergman (96) and her daughter Julie were by her side, it said. The multi-award-winning composer and songwriter was 93 years old.

The couple, who have been married since 1958, are best known for their film scores. You have been nominated for an Oscar 16 times. The first nomination brought them the first trophy straight away – for the song “The Windmills of your Mind” for the film “The Thomas Crown Affair” (1969). Other Oscars followed for the song “The Way We Were” (1973) from the love story “As We Were” with Barbra Streisand and Robert Redford and in 1984 for the lyrics for the Streisand-directed film “Yentl”. The songwriting duo is working with the French composer Michel Legrand.

For Streisand they also wrote hit songs like “Solitary Moon”, “The Same Hello, the Same Goodbye” or “That Face”. There were other Oscar nominations for the songs “It Might Be You” from “Tootsie”, “If we were in Love” from “Beloved Giorgio” and most recently in 1996 for the song “Moonlight” from the comedy film “Sabrina”.