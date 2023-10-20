Mash: the preliminary cause of death of Anfisa Reztsova is cardiac arrest

The preliminary cause of death of three-time Olympic champion Anfisa Reztsova is cardiac arrest. This is reported by Telegram-Mash channel.

According to the source, Reztsova turned to doctors on October 15. It is noted that she was depressed and abused alcohol.

As became known Telegram– Baza channel, Reztsova was taken to the hospital by ambulance unconscious. On October 20, she was supposed to be transferred to another medical facility.

Reztsova’s death became known on October 20

The athlete’s ex-husband Leonid Reztsov said that Reztsova was hospitalized on October 15. According to him, she died on the evening of October 19 in intensive care without regaining consciousness.

We only learned about what happened today, we will receive all the documents tomorrow – we have not contacted either the intensive care unit or the pathologist Leonid Reztsov

In the sports world, Reztsova was called a unique and outstanding athlete

President of the St. Petersburg Biathlon Federation and two-time Olympic champion Dmitry Vasiliev said “Match TV”that Reztsova left a bright mark not only in Soviet and Russian sports, but also in the world.

First to become an Olympic champion in one event, and then twice in a radically different event. It’s very hard Dmitry Vasiliev

Two-time Olympic medalist Vladimir Drachev in conversation with TASS called Reztsova a unique athlete. He noted that despite her difficult character, Reztsova was always aimed only at victory.

Honorary President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Alexander Zhukov in the commentary “Match TV” called Reztsova an era in world sports.

Anfisa was a very honest and frank person, she spoke from the heart on many issues, argued, and was open Alexander Zhukov

In March 2023, Reztsova suffered a heart attack

On March 28, Reztsova said that she was hospitalized after suffering a heart attack. She said she suddenly fainted at home and was taken to hospital for examination.

Reztsova won the Olympic Games in both cross-country skiing and biathlon

At the 1988 Games, Reztsova competed in cross-country skiing and won a gold medal in the relay, as well as silver in the 20-kilometer individual race. She also has three golds and two silvers at the world ski championships.

Reztsova switched to biathlon in the 1990/1991 season. After that, she won two more Olympic golds: in the sprint in 1992 and the relay in 1994. In addition, the athlete won silver in the relay in 1992.