Three-time convicted ex-member of “Patsanki” Fedorenko got a job at a children’s camp

Vera Fedorenko, a three-time convicted ex-participant of the show “Patsanki”, got a job as a teacher in a children’s camp. Former participant of the project Irina Solovyova, with whom the girl fought during filming, wrote a statement to the Prosecutor General’s Office (GP) of Russia. This is reported by Telegram– Mash channel.

The first time, Fedorenko was sentenced to nine years for the accidental deprivation of a person’s life. The second time – for robbery against a minor. The third time she went to jail almost immediately after her release – in 2022, she stole a bank card at a train station in Sochi.

Nine months later, the girl was released and ended up on the set of the eighth season of “Patsanki”, where she had a conflict and a fight with 53-year-old actress Irina Solovyova, who filed a police report.

On June 26, Fedorenko posted a video on social media with her children and a video of herself in a T-shirt with the inscription “Educator.” According to her, she came to work at the camp of the Dikoni charity foundation. Solovieva saw the video and contacted the Prosecutor General’s Office with a request to check the girl and figure out how a person with a criminal record can raise children.

In June, participants of the fifth season of the reality show “Patsanki” Bella Kuznetsova and Kostya Cooper were beaten in Moscow. The incident took place in a bar on Pokrovsky Boulevard. The reality show participants, along with three friends, got into a conflict with one of the visitors, who started the fight.