The Museum of Modern Art of Buenos Aires started the year presenting your new online catalog: a very wide and varied tour of around three thousand works by Argentine and foreign artists of the 20th and 21st centuries.

The online catalog – which is actually an immense virtual tour of part of the museum’s heritage-, it is presented through four virtual buttons (Works, Artists, About and Museum) by means of which it is possible to start the tour by ordering it according to everyone’s taste.

From sculptures of Enio Iommi (Rosario, 1926- San Justo, 2013) to drawings by Henri Matisse (Le Cateau-Cambrésis, 1869- Nice, 1954), through works by Aldo Paparella (Minturno, Italy, 1920- Buenos Aires, 1977), the wonderful structures by Emilio Renart (Mendoza 1925- Buenos Aires, 1991), paintings by Yente (pseudonym of Eugenia Crenovich, Buenos Aires, 1905-1990), by Ricardo Carreira (Buenos Aires, 1942-1993), Xul Solar (San Fernando, 1887 – Tigre, 1963), Jorge De La Vega (Buenos Aires, 1930-1971), photographs of Annemarie Heinrich(Darmstadt, Germany, 1912- Buenos Aires, 2005) and Grete Stern (Wuppertal, Germany, 1904- Buenos Aires, 1999), drawings by Juan Carlos Castagnino (Buenos Aires, 1908- Buenos Aires, 1972), Luis Felipe ” Yuyo ”Noé (Buenos Aires, 1933), among works by many other artists, can be seen online thanks to this recently released project.

From 1937. A work by Yente .. Photo: Balducci

“We started with this project at the beginning of 2019”, explains Helena Raspo, coordinator of the museum’s Heritage area. “Our goal is for the entire collection of the institution to be viewed online.” The criterion for this, says the coordinator, is to upload on the internet and give public access, through special software, to all those works that have image reproduction authorization. These authorizations are always non-profit and with educational content. Being a public museum, explains Raspo, El Moderno has the obligation to make known the most existing information on the heritage it possesses.

“The total of the museum’s collection is seven thousand four hundred works”, Raspo details. “Currently, in the online public view, you can see about three thousand, that is, almost 50 percent of the collection ”. Raspo distinguishes that these pieces are in “public view” because the program that structures the online project also has a private interface, in which the museum team uploads information for internal use of the museum. Once loaded, those who work on this project authorize, through the program, the public view of some of the works.

A large part of these three thousand pieces that have yet to be shown online and to which public access must still be granted, belong to the museum’s graphic and industrial design collections. To carry this forward, the idea of ​​the Modern is also to start a large research project during 2021 about these disciplines and the pieces of the collection related to them. “These are works that have other needs for cataloging, individuals,” says Raspo.

Continuous forms. Enio Iommi’s work. Photo: Viviana Gil

This project is being carried out thanks, first, to a museum team made up of nine people, who have been working hard on the design, detection and implementation of the needs of the Modern collection. In a second stage of the process necessary to carry out the online catalog project, the rest of the museum teams get involved.

“Where work has been strongest is to implement a collection management software that allows it to be adapted to the cataloging needs that are linked to our collection, and also to the ways in which we need this information to be structured”, explains Raspo. “For that, all the museum staff work in an integrated way.”

It is a long process, because being “free” software that adapts to each of the needs presented by the collection, it takes a lot of work to structure it to those needs. It is a process in permanent and demanding construction, because every time a new project or new cataloging needs appear in the collection, Raspo explains, the software is fed and organized in new ways.

“The idea for 2021 is to grow internal processes within the cataloging area. This program is something that is constantly being transformed, that is growing ”, the coordinator details,“ to allow both improving the public view of the works and the internal use needs of the museum’s equipment, and thus being able to work better ”, she concludes .

The newly released virtual catalog can be visited on the Internet on the Modern platform, www.museomoderno.org, by clicking on the “Collection” button; or by going directly to the web address collection.moderno.org.

