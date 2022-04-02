More than 3,000 people have fled Mariupol in buses and private cars, the Ukrainian authorities announced, while the Red Cross is preparing Saturday to try to carry out a new evacuation from this besieged and devastated coastal city after the failure of a first attempt.

On the 37th day of the Russian attack on Ukraine, Russian forces have loosened their grip on Kyiv and are regrouping to focus on the east of the country, where they will face an experienced Ukrainian army, which could indicate a “protracted” conflict that could last months, the Pentagon warned.

In the southeast of the country, Mariupol is still contested by both sides, and the humanitarian situation is catastrophic. The evacuation of civilians is taking place gradually, after being impossible for weeks.

“Today (Friday) humanitarian corridors worked in three regions: Donetsk, Lugansk and Zaporizhia. We managed to rescue 6,266 people, including 3,071 from Mariupol,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video clip broadcast on Friday night.

“1,431 people traveled from Berdyansk and Melitopol by their own means to Zaporizhia. 771 of them came from Mariupol,” Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk said. She added that “42 buses from Berdyansk carrying residents from Mariupol and 12 buses from Melitopol carrying local residents” were on their way in the evening to Zaporizhia, speaking of a total of “more than 2,500 people”.

On Friday evening, AFP monitored the entry of about 30 evacuation buses into the city of Zaporizhia, some of them carrying people who had fled Mariupol on their own and then taken by bus to the territory controlled by Ukraine.