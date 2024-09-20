Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

The Iraqi Military Intelligence Directorate announced yesterday that its units were able to overthrow three elements of the terrorist organization ISIS south of the capital, Baghdad.

The Directorate stated in a statement that “based on accurate intelligence information, elements of the Military Intelligence Directorate carried out qualitative operations that resulted in the arrest of 3 terrorists wanted by the Iraqi judiciary according to the provisions of Article (4/Terrorism) in the Rashid and Yusufiya districts and the Sakhrija area south of the capital, Baghdad,” adding that “the Directorate handed over those arrested to the requesting authorities in accordance with the law.”

In another context, demonstrations and protests by the unemployed and graduates in Dhi Qar Governorate, southern Iraq, have been renewed, demanding the provision of job opportunities for them.

Angry protesters closed the building of the Oil Products Distribution Company in Dhi Qar Governorate, demanding that they be appointed like their peers.

The angry protesters confirmed that they would continue their protests until their demands for issuing appointment orders for about 5,000 male and female graduates were met after receiving the approval of the Iraqi Prime Minister, threatening to hold an open sit-in in front of the oil company building if their demands were not met.

For years, Iraqi governorates have witnessed protests by thousands of unemployed graduates, demanding that government authorities treat them fairly, provide them with job opportunities in state institutions and the private sector, and support small and medium enterprises to solve the unemployment crisis.