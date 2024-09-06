The Step.- Three teenagers were arrested for allegedly invading a home in the 400 block of South Mesa Hills in West El Paso.

The incident occurred on July 14, 2024 at 9:19 p.m. According to authorities, officers were initially called for reports of a shooting. “Upon arrival, officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen,” police officials explained Thursday. “He was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

The victim has been identified only as an 18-year-old man.

Police identified the 18-year-old suspect as Aiden Nathaniel Mosher. He was charged with home invasion with intent to commit aggravated assault and aggravated robbery. The other two suspects, ages 16 and 15, have not been publicly identified because they are juveniles. They face the same charges as Mosher.