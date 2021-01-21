THREE teenagers have been arrested in an undisclosed town in Valencia Province on suspicion of gang-raping a 15-year-old girl.

The suspects are aged between 14 and 17, and have been remanded in custody in a young offenders home awaiting trial.

The minors were arrested and remanded in custody

Reports suggest that the incident took place in the garage of one of the suspects last weekend, when the teenager allegedly invited the victim over to see his new motorbike.

Once there, the three suspects reportedly assaulted and abused the girl until a neighbor unexpectedly arrived and the three alleged rapists let their victim go.

The girl then told her parents what had happened, who reported the case to the police. The authorities arrested the suspects and handed them over to Valencia juvenile prosecution service.

If the rape accusations are confirmed, it would constitute the first group sexual assault in the Valencia region this year, but the fourth since last July.

In just four months in 2020, three underage girls were sexually assaulted by gangs of underage teenagers in La Safor, Vall d’Albaida and Massamagrell – all in Valencia Province.