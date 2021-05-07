The competition will be held on the 12th in Los Narejos

Three athletes from the Region will compete on the 12th in Los Narejos for the I Taekwondo Military Championship of Spain. Those selected, according to sources close to the competition, belong to the Netón and Mediterráneo clubs.

The Air and Land Forces, the Navy and the Civil Guard made their own selection at the national level for this competition, presenting the best taekwondo players from each corps. The athletes of the Region go “with the utmost enthusiasm”, with the three of them aiming to get a medal, a challenge that will be complicated but to which they all aspire. One of the big bets is an athlete from the Mediterranean club who represented Spain in the last military world games.

These aspirants have made a great effort in the midst of the pandemic, alternating their work with training.