Paris France.- With the expectation of seeing whether the world record will finally be broken on this day, swimming at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will celebrate three Finals.

So far, only five Olympic records have been set, one of them in a semi-final, the women’s 100-metre butterfly.

The fourth day of swimming competitions will feature the Women’s 100m Backstroke Final, which will feature the world and Olympic record holders, American Regan Smith and Australian Kaylee McKeown, respectively.

The fight for the Olympic championship in the men’s 800-meter freestyle is also underway, an event in which David Aubry, who has already won two world bronze medals, is the hope of the local fans.

The event that closes the day at the Paris La Degense Arena is the men’s 4×200 freestyle relay, which the United States, holders of the world and Olympic records by just one-hundredth of a second, should have no trouble winning.

Australia currently leads the medal table in swimming with three golds and three silvers, followed by the United States team with two titles, four runner-up finishes and five bronzes.

Paris 2024 Swimming Finals

Women’s 100m backstroke

TV: Claro Sports / 12:56 hours

Men’s 800m Freestyle

TV: Claro Sports / 1:02 p.m.

Men’s 4x200m Freestyle

TV: Claro Sports / 2:01 p.m.

*Central Mexico time