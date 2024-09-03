Three SVO members from Tyumen were cheated out of a million rubles

Three participants of the special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine from Tyumen were deceived for more than one million rubles. This writes Ura.ru.

According to the publication, two military men were offered a reward to help them obtain subsidized apartments, and another one was offered to help them obtain social benefits for their children. In the end, they transferred 1.1 million rubles to the swindler, but did not receive any benefits.

Using the same scheme, the swindler deceived a family with many children – he also promised to help them get subsidized housing, received 1.4 million rubles and disappeared.

The case was referred to court. The defendant is charged with fraud on an especially large scale and laundering funds obtained as a result of committing a crime.

Earlier, it was reported about a fraudster who defrauded clients of millions of rubles and then left for the SVO zone under contract to avoid investigation. The damage amounted to 15 million rubles.