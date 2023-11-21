The Police have arrested three people, two Spaniards and one British, allegedly related to the shot in the face that the politician received. Alejo Vidal-Quadras on November 9, although no one is considered the material author of the attack, police sources informed EFE this Tuesday.

These sources indicated that the arrests took place in the cities of Granada and Fuengirola, in southern Spain.

Those detained in Grenade They are a married couple, he Spanish and she British, and in Fuengirola a man, of Spanish nationality, although investigators link only the two men to the shooting, without further details having been revealed.

However, sources close to the investigation pointed out that The person arrested in Fuengirola could be related to the motorcycle used in the attack against the Spanish politician.

The arrests were made at dawn local time by agents from the General Information Commissioner who had been tracking the suspects for days.

Vidal-Quadras, 78, was shot in the face near his home in Madrid by one of the attackers who fled on a motorcycle along with another.

The judge of the Spanish National Court Francisco de Jorge assumed the investigation into the shooting, considering it as a crime of terrorism, given the possibility that an organization linked to the Iranian regime was responsible.

Own Vidal-Quadras He informed the Police that the Tehran regime could be behind the shooting due to its relations with the opposition in this country.

The politician was president of the conservative Popular Party in the Spanish region of Catalonia, vice president of the European Parliament and one of the founders of the far-right Vox party in Spain.

