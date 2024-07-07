Juarez City.- Three suspected murderers were arrested by municipal police after they disposed of the body of a man they allegedly killed, during the early hours of Saturday.

Adrián Sánchez Contreras, spokesman for the Public Security Secretariat, reported that it was in the Carlos Castillo Peraza neighborhood, where they responded to a call made to the 911 emergency number, where they reported acts related to acts against life, in a home located on Soneto 154 and José Márquez Monreal streets.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found the body of a man wrapped in a blue blanket, so they proceeded to cordon off the area and request the presence of the corresponding authorities.

He said that surveillance cameras were accessed where a dark-colored vehicle was observed without a rear bumper and with the left side mirror missing. In the video, two men were also identified throwing an object with characteristics similar to a body.

With the information obtained, a search operation was initiated, locating on the streets of Socorro Mendiola de Mora and Aurora Escobar de Alcázar, in the Olivia Espinoza de Bermúdez neighborhood, a black Honda Civic vehicle that matched the aforementioned characteristics, where they saw a man with similar characteristics to those in the video leave a neighboring home.

The officers noticed blood stains at the entrance of the house from which he had left, in addition, they identified two people outside the yard who seemed nervous when questioned, so in light of these circumstances, they proceeded with their arrest.

The suspects, Jorge Armando AM, 31, Francisco Antonio LE, 29, and Heriberto AM, 27, were placed at the disposal of the State Investigation Agency.