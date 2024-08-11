Ciudad Juarez.-Two men and a woman, alleged assailants, were arrested by municipal police on Saturday afternoon, after they robbed two people of their vehicle and cell phones, reported the spokesman for the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM) Adrián Sánchez.

The official said they responded to a call received on the 911 emergency number, where they reported the theft of a vehicle with violence on the streets of Plomo and José María Morelos, in the Gregorio M. Solís neighborhood.

Upon arriving at the scene of the report, police interviewed the victims who reported that two young men accompanied by a woman threatened them with a knife to demand the keys to their red Nissan Versa, 2015 model, and their valuables and then escaped aboard the car.

With the information obtained, the agents located three people who met the characteristics provided in the complaint walking along Juárez Avenue and 16 de Septiembre, in the downtown area.

They were approached and during a physical inspection, two cell phones were found, as well as the knife used to commit the robbery, proceeding with the arrest of the alleged perpetrators identified as Perla Janeth CE, 24 years old, Adrián René CM, 19, and a teenager of just 17.

The 2015 Nissan Versa was found abandoned on Antimonio Street and 16 de Septiembre Avenue, in the Gregorio M. Solís neighborhood.

When consulting the general data of those arrested in the Juárez Platform System, they reported that Adrián René has a criminal record for robbery of a commercial house with violence, robbery of a passerby with violence and crimes against the federal law on firearms and explosives.