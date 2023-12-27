Kiev, 'Russian videos shoot 3 surrendered Ukrainian soldiers'

A video that went viral on social media and published in Ukrainian media apparently shows three Ukrainian soldiers executed by the Russian Defense Forces after being taken prisoner near the village of Robotyne, in the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine. The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office says it has launched an investigation into what happened. This December, during a clash “three Ukrainian defenders were captured. An hour later, in violation of Article 3 of the Geneva Convention on the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the occupiers shot them dead,” the statement said. power of attorney.

The Zaporizhzhia Prosecutor's Office in Ukraine has opened criminal proceedings in connection with the killing of three surrendered Ukrainian prisoners by the Russian army near the village of Robotyne, an execution documented in a video circulating online. This was announced today by the Ukrainian Prosecutor's Office, according to local media reports. According to the investigation, in December the Russian military captured 3 Ukrainian soldiers near Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region, “one hour later, in violation of Article 3 of the Geneva Convention on the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the occupiers shot them. This is another case of serious violation of international humanitarian law by the aggressor country regarding the treatment of prisoners of war”, says the prosecutor's office in a note reported by the Ukrainian media.

War in Ukraine, Financial Times: “EU is working on a 20 billion reserve plan for Kiev”. 900 million from the IMF ready

The European Union is preparing a backup plan to provide financial assistance to Ukraine in the amount of 20 billion euros. He writes it Financial Times. According to the FT, the search for new financing options became necessary after the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, at the last EU summit in mid-December, blocked an amendment to the community budget which provided for the allocation of 50 billion euros for Ukraine in the period 2024-2027. The new scheme under discussion means that the 27 will take on financial guarantees for the EU budget, and allow the European Commission to borrow 20 billion euros on the capital markets for Kiev. The final amount of financing will depend on Ukraine's needs.

The main advantage of this scheme, the FT writes further, is that it does not require the consent of all EU members, and therefore eliminates the risk of a new veto from Budapest. Some countries, such as Germany and the Netherlands, will still need parliamentary approval to give such guarantees. The decision on the plan could be taken as early as the summit on February 1, and Brussels hopes that the funds will arrive in Kiev by March 2024. If the plan is adopted, the EU will be able to give guarantees to the International Monetary Fund, which in turn will provide $900 million in new financing to Kiev, the sources told the FT. The disadvantage of this plan is that the allocation of funds will only be possible in the form of loans and not grants, concludes the City newspaper.

War in Ukraine, the first yes from the Turkish Parliament to Sweden's membership of NATO arrives. Stoltenberg: “Now rapid ratification”

The Foreign Affairs Committee of the Turkish Parliament has said the first yes to Sweden's membership of NATO. The Swedish Foreign Minister, Tobias Billstrom celebrated this vote on social media, recalling that now “the next step” is necessary, that is, the ratification in the Chamber of the accession treaty that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sent in October in Parliament after having paralyzed the process for over a year, denouncing Sweden's lack of collaboration in the fight against Kurdish groups he considered terrorists. At the moment the vote in Parliament has not yet been scheduled.

The green light from Turkish President Erdogan for Sweden's membership in NATO arrived on 10 July. Stoltenberg, on Stockholm's entry into the Alliance, said: “Complete the ratification as soon as possible”.

