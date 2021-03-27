Simultaneously, three Russian nuclear-powered submarines simultaneously ascended to the surface in the Arctic and broke through the 1.5-meter ice during the Umka-2021 military exercise. This was reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, March 26, by the Chief Commander of the Russian Navy Nikolai Evmenov

He stressed that such an ascent in a limited area with a radius of 300 meters was made for the first time in the history of the Russian Navy.

In addition, as noted by Evmenov, during the expedition, “practical torpedo firing by a nuclear submarine from under the ice was carried out, followed by the equipment of a hole at the torpedo’s ascent point and its ascent to the surface,” as well as a flight in the polar region with refueling in the air with a pair of MiGs -31 with the passage of the geographic point of the North Pole in the forward and backward directions.

According to the commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy, the Umka-2021 integrated Arctic expedition has been held since March 20. During the expedition in the circumpolar regions, a complex of combat training, research and practical activities of various directions is carried out. A total of 43 events are planned. 35 of them have already been completed.

“The place of the expedition is the Franz Josef Land archipelago, and specifically, the Alexandra Land island and the adjacent ice-covered water area. Now in the area of ​​the expedition the average temperature is minus 25 – minus 30 degrees, the thickness of the ice cover is up to one and a half meters, the wind in gusts is up to 32 m / s, ”Evmenov said.

He said that more than 600 military and civilian personnel, as well as about 200 samples of weapons, military and special equipment, are participating in the expedition.

Following the results of the report, the President of the Russian Federation instructed to continue the expedition, as well as the study and development of the Far North in order to ensure the military security of the Russian Federation.

As reported TASS spokesman for the US European Command, whose area of ​​operational responsibility includes the Arctic, “The United States is closely monitoring activities in the region.”