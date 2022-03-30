Mazatlan Sinaloa. In order to improve the quality and continuity of the service, the Federal Electricity Commission will provisionally suspend the electricity supplynext March 30, to three subdivisions of the city of Mazatlan.

Costa Azul, Campiña and Torre Molinos will benefit from an improvement in electricity services, even if they have to suspend power for a few hours to do so.

According to the CFE bulletin, from 09:30 to 14:00:00 there will be a suspension to carry out the work, which consists of the placement and tensioning of the conductor, as well as the installation of posts in the Libramiento 2 sector.

Read more: Everything ready for the pre-opening of the Islas Marías: Torres Noriega

The Federal Electricity Commission thanks the users for their cooperation and understanding, reiterating that, to guarantee the safety of the maintenance crews, part of this work can only be carried out with the lines de-energized.