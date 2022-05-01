Home page World

Of: Patrick Huljina

Tornadoes caused destruction in the US state of Kansas over the weekend. Three Oklahoma men died in an accident.

Wichita – Several tornadoes were reported in the United States on Saturday night (April 30). More than a dozen tornadoes have been reported in the US state of Kansas and neighboring Nebraska, according to the National Weather Service. Three meteorology students died in an accident.

USA: Three students die in accident after tornado chase

The three men, aged between 19 and 21, were students at the University of Oklahoma Meteorology Institute, the news channel reported CNN. They were on their way back from a tornado hunt in Kansas to the neighboring US state of Oklahoma. The trip was not made with the support of the institute, a spokesman for the university told the broadcaster. One was “deeply affected”, it said in a statement from the university.

The car of the three students skidded on a wet road in the Kay district on Friday evening and was hit by a semitrailer, wrote CNN citing the highway police. The men died in an accident.

Tornadoes in the USA: Numerous injured – hundreds of buildings damaged

The accident site was only 105 kilometers from Wichita – the largest city in Kansas. A violent tornado caused extensive damage in the region on Friday. With estimated wind speeds of more than 200 kilometers per hour, it first hit the region south of Wichita on Friday evening and later moved northeast. Several people were injured in the process.

Tornadoes damaged hundreds of buildings in Andover, a suburb of Wichita, Kansas. © Jaime Green/dpa

Andover, a Wichita suburb with around 15,000 residents, was particularly hard hit. There were around 1,000 buildings in the path of the storm, the local newspaper reported Wichita Eagle citing Andover’s fire chief Chad Russell. According to initial estimates, hundreds of buildings were damaged. The site will “be impacted for years to come,” Russell said. (ph with dpa)