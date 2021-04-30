Three stuck kittens were rescued from the basement of a Moscow house on Yablochkov Street. It is reported by Telegram-channel Mash.

Residents of the house began to hear meowing, which did not stop for several days. They decided to look into the basement and realized that the kittens were left alone without a mother.

The tenants fed them, but it was not possible to free the kittens on their own. Then they turned to the management company, which sent workers to dismantle the stairs. The animals were bathed and fed, now they are looking for owners and a home for them.

Earlier in April in Moscow, rescuers helped to get a bald Sphynx cat out of a siphon in a bathroom. An animal named Richard entered the room until the owners saw, jumped into the bath and began to play. As a result, the cat’s paw got stuck in the drain.

