Three striking forests in Spain that are perfect to visit in winter

Spain, a country with a diverse geography, is home to some impressive landscapes in its territory. From mountains to sun-kissed beaches, its natural corners are a true treasure. However, during winter, the forests take on a special role: their trees are dressed with a different air, the atmosphere is filled with tranquility and the trails invite you to an experience surrounded by nature.

Seven Spanish forests to capture an autumn full of color

This season makes many of these places ideal places to walk, explore and connect with the environment. Spanish forests, with their rich biodiversity and landscapes, not only offer visual beauty but also an opportunity to enjoy outdoor activities while escaping the bustle of the cities.

Irati Forest, Navarra

In the heart of the Navarrese Pyrenees, the Irati Forest is a true natural treasure that extends over more than 17,000 hectares. This beech and fir forest is one of the largest and best preserved in Europe, and in winter its atmosphere changes radically. The snowfall covers the ground with a white blanket that contrasts with the bare branches of the trees, creating a unique visual spectacle.

The main access to the Irati Forest is from the towns of Ochagavía and Orbaitzeta, where visitors can find information about the various routes that cross this protected space. One of the most recommended trails for this time of year is the one that leads to the Irabia reservoir, a calm sheet of water that reflects the surrounding beauty. The path, suitable for the whole family, is perfectly signposted and allows you to enjoy panoramic views that vary with each season.

For those who wish to enjoy the complete experience, complementary activities are offered in the surrounding towns, such as guided routes and tastings of typical products of the region. Among the specialties, Idiazábal cheese stands out, perfect for regaining strength after a day outdoors.





The Muniellos Forest (Asturias)

In the heart of the Principality of Asturias, within the Fuentes del Narcea, Degaña and Ibias Natural Park, is the Muniellos Forest. This area, considered one of the most important oak reserves in Europe, is a place to explore in winter. Declared a Biosphere Reserve by UNESCO in 2000, it has limited access.

The main route, approximately 20 kilometers, takes place along a circular path that allows you to appreciate the diversity of forest landscapes. Although it can be demanding due to the length and unevenness, the effort is worth it. In winter, the surroundings are covered with a thin layer of ice and snow that adds a magical touch to the landscape. The oaks, many of them more than 300 years old.

Among the points of interest in the forest, the presence of several glacial lagoons stands out, such as those of Pena and La Grande. In addition, the forest is home to emblematic species such as the brown bear and the capercaillie, although their sightings are rare.

Due to the fragility of the ecosystem, access to Muniellos is restricted to a maximum of 20 people per day, ensuring the conservation of the environment and a peaceful experience for visitors. It is necessary to apply for a permit in advance.

The Faedo of Ciñera, León

In the province of León, within the municipality of Ciñera de Gordón, is the Faedo de Ciñera, considered one of the oldest and best preserved beech forests in Spain. This forest, which seems to belong to another time, is especially attractive in winter, when the stillness of the landscape is combined with the majesty of the naked trees. It was declared the Best Care Forest in Spain in 2007.

The route through the Faedo is accessible and is full of points of interest, such as the century-old beech known as Fagus, considered one of the oldest specimens on the peninsula. As you advance, the path meanders next to the Villar stream, whose crystalline waters take on a special hue in winter, reflecting the cold tones of the environment. Another highlight of this tour is an old stone bridge, which adds a touch of historical charm to the place. Although the forest is small in size, its value lies in the tranquility it conveys and the feeling of walking through a practically intact landscape.