Mission failed in Barcelona

Nico Hülkenberg’s seventh position in qualifying on Spanish Grand Prix, favored both by access to Q3 and by the subsequent penalty inflicted on Pierre Gasly, had given Haas concrete hopes to be able to aim for the points, thus returning to a Top-10 that is missing from Miami. Instead, thanks to difficult tire management, both the German driver and Kevin Magnussen failed in their objective, crossing the finish line respectively in 15th and 18th position.

Hülkenberg out of the points

A more than disappointing outcome therefore for the Kannapolis house and above all for Hulkenbergwho described the major problems encountered during the tender as follows: “It was hard – commented – Unfortunately degradation was very high for us and we had to make three stops, while the competition didn’t make any. At first sight it seems that we are competitive on the flying lap, while on the long runs we still have work to do to find the rhythm”.

Degradation and too many stops

Similar problems also described by the Danish Magnussenstruggling both during qualifying and the race: “It was a difficult day in terms of tire management – he added – going into each stint we were quite competitive against everyone we were battling with, but the tires went flat quickly and we had to make three stops, which was not optimal. We hope to be able to understand what were the reasons for improving, but it was certainly a difficult race. When you have a bad weekend like this, you tend to find some interesting answers and that’s what I’m hoping for now.”

Disappointed Steiner

Bitterness also expressed by the Team Principal Günther Steinerwho had also started the weekend with a reprimand for his accusations against the Monte Carlo stewards: “Today was a rather disappointing result, we weren’t able to keep the tires alive. We made one more pit stop than everyone else, but even if we hadn’t stopped, we would have gone slower and ended up there anyway. We need to go back to the drawing board and try to find a solution to tire degradation.”. Haas will be back to work these days in preparation for the Canadian Grand Prix, scheduled in Montreal from June 16th to 18th.