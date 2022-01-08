Three state secretaries of the fourth Rutte cabinet will soon be able to call themselves ministers abroad. These are Eric van der Burg (Asylum and Migration), Alexandra van Huffelen (Kingdom Relations and Digitization) and Vivianne Heijnen (Infrastructure and Water Management).











The four faction leaders of the governing parties VVD, D66, CDA and ChristenUnie have agreed to this, according to the final report by formateur Mark Rutte. Van der Burg will soon participate in European consultations as Minister for Migration. Van Huffelen holds the title of Minister for Digitization across the border and Heijnen is the Minister for the Environment there.

Today, the upcoming team of ministers gathered in full for the so-called constituent deliberation for the first time. The new ministers will not be sworn in until Monday, but during this session, the demarcation of portfolios is traditionally discussed.

An appendix to the report shows that the intended Minister of Education Robbert Dijkgraaf will also be responsible for secondary vocational education in addition to higher education. In addition, fellow minister Dennis Wiersma (Primary and Secondary Education) will take care of social service. As State Secretary for Mining, Hans Vijlbrief will not only have the gas file but also competition in his portfolio.

Government statement not until next week

On Monday, the entire government team will first gather at Noordeinde Palace, after which the file transfer will take place at the ministries. In addition, there will be an introduction that day with the parliamentary press and the new ministers will be introduced in the evening in a broadcast of the NOS.

Only the following week will Rutte pronounce the government statement on behalf of the new cabinet. The House of Representatives will then debate this with him. It was originally intended that this debate would take place next week, but due to corona, the Christmas recess has been extended by a week.

At the request of the House, the Central Planning Bureau will provide a calculation of the coalition agreement next Tuesday, Rutte reported shortly before the turn of the year. In addition, the new cabinet will also issue a starting memorandum containing an explanation of the financial agreements that the four government parties have made with each other.

