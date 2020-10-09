D.he fate had to decide who would become the first king of Rome, and his choice fell in 753 BC on Romulus, whom he saw twelve vultures in the prophecy of the flight of birds, while his twin brother Remus saw only six birds. 2,700 years later it had to judge a pair of twin brothers again, and it determined Heinz, not Hermann Beck, the future culinary king of Rome. Fata viam invenient, fate finds its way: What the chosen one serves us that evening in his restaurant “La Pergola” high above the seven hills leaves no doubt about the correctness of the choice of that man, who is not only the best cook of all ages City, but is also probably the best German chef abroad.

Heinz Beck grew up in Upper Bavaria and, like his twin brother, never wanted to be anything but a cook. But the strict father considered a chef’s hat to be sufficient in the family and left the choice to the lot, i.e. the whim of fate. The young Heinz Beck quickly found his teacher in Heinz Winkler, then became head chef himself in Berlin and was heavily wooed there by the director of the Roman luxury hotel “Cavalieri”, who was looking for a new chef for his gourmet restaurant. Beck agreed, although he didn’t speak a word of Italian, and wanted to stay for two years to get to know the culture of Italy. Two years have now turned into twenty-six, in which “La Pergola” not only advanced to the ultimate in Roman high-class cuisine – the only hotel in Rome to be awarded three Michelin stars – but also to the epicenter of a culinary Roman Empire made up of nine six-star restaurants .

Hippocrates is the godfather

His ruler is a man of Napoleonic stature and Caesarian willpower, but who turns out to be a missionary do-gooder: Heinz Beck’s vision is the fusion of good taste and good health, in the spirit of Hippocrates, who recommended that food is our medicine and medicine should be our food. He works intensively with doctors and nutritionists, measures insulin fluctuations during his menus, develops dishes for overweight children, uses a special diet to alleviate the course of the disease in Alzheimer’s patients and was awarded the Italian Innovation Prize in 2019 for this research spirit.



He originally wanted to stay for two years, now it’s already twenty-six: Chef Heinz Beck.

Image: Adriano_Truscello





His restaurant, however, is not a clinic, but the opposite of it: a baroque ballroom with a view of St. Peter’s Basilica, in which only the catechism of Vatican opulence seems to rule. But even with the greetings from the kitchen, we notice that there is a completely different belief behind pomp and splendor. The parsley sponge with coconut and radish, the roasted polenta with aubergine swabs and sweet paprika powder, the smoked char with chicken jelly and broccoli florets, served on scorched cedar wood, so that its essential oils add flavor to the fish – it all tastes so intense and incredibly intense floating so lightly that we get an idea of ​​the alchemical effort behind these miniatures.

A cornucopia of imagination

In Beck’s kitchen there are rotary distillers and high-performance centrifuges with which he can achieve such miracles. He prepares his Parmesan risotto with an infusion of boiled and filtered Parmesan water, which contains all the flavors and nutrients of the cheese, but not its fat. He bakes his pizza with a highly concentrated tomato water, which allows him to reduce the amount of flour by a third without the slightest loss of taste and thus prevent the pizza from lying in the stomach like a briquette. And he serves us a ten-course menu in a three-hour ceremony, after which we get up so overwhelmed by all the richness of flavors and at the same time as elated, as if we had just had a snack.



There is no better place to sit in a restaurant in Rome: the view from “La Pergola” to St. Peter’s Basilica.

Image: Rome Cavalieri





Nothing is mortification here, everything is a cornucopia of imagination: the marinated seafood swaps the ocean for a carpaccio of watermelon with a brunoise of green melons, seasoned with cardamom, ginger and a jasmine essence that relaxes the mind and palate in one hot stone is sprayed. The raw gamba makes itself comfortable on a bed of whole grain rice, avocado, tapioca pearls and lime-lemongrass jelly, in order to celebrate a high mass of the sophistication of simplicity without any pomp. And the Sicilian aubergine with its scented coating of sumac is grilled and braised so perfectly that it is as a bar almost as firm as meat and not, as is so often the case, as a tired mousse on the plate.

The master chef’s strokes of genius

In between, Heinz Beck sprinkles strokes of genius with a light hand like his Fagotelli, into which he injects a liquid essence of the classic carbonara. Every noodle becomes a miniature bag of miracles that bursts in the mouth like a balloon made of the most delicate dough, releasing the purest soul of this original Italian sauce into freedom. This is a culinary egg of Columbus, the basically very simple and yet highly refined further development of the otherwise traditional cuisine of Italy in completely new dimensions – this carbonara, which is turned inside out, tastes so much finer than the original, but by no means does it taste its origin denied, but honored.



The geometry of taste: an ice sphere made from pomegranate with gianduja cream and sweet cannelloni.

Image: La Pergola





For him, the most beautiful moment of the day is when he goes into the kitchen, says Heinz Beck, who missed the service in the “Pergola” only four times last year – and that basically says everything about him: Who has to end? fifty has such a passion, such a fire blazing in itself, is not only worthy of its fate, but is far from being ripe to abdicate as the culinary king of Rome.

La Pergola, at the Hotel Cavalieri Waldorf Astoria, Via Alberto Cadlolo, 101, Rome, phone: 0039 / 06/35092152, www.romecavalieri.com. Menu from 250 euros.