ReviewIn our playlist we guide you through the current range of on-demand films, series, albums and podcasts. What must you (not) have seen or listened to and why? Today the romantic drama series From Scratch .

After half an hour, the viewer has the feeling that he has seen all the nooks and crannies of Florence. That is of course not a punishment. Moreover, the local tourist office will certainly rub their hands with these seductive images.

Florence is the city where Amy, a dark-skinned Texan, takes a summer art class. She has vague plans to become a painter while her bossy father prefers that she join the legal profession like him.

But it doesn’t take long before she has two Italian men chasing her, whose cook turns out to be the one. Love goes through the stomach, doesn’t it?

From Scratch seems to end in a romantic dragon, but despite all the clichés, it turns out differently. The American and Italian cultural differences are widely reported, especially when it comes to food.

It leads to painful moments, especially as the cook’s father, a proud Sicilian, rejects his son for breaking with family traditions.

What makes the series attractive are the two main characters. Their charisma ensures that the viewer keeps fingers crossed for a bright future for the two. They don’t like it. Memories of the classic love story float above water in the last part. Get the handkerchiefs ready.

From Scratch © AARON EPSTEIN/NETFLIX







