Today one more edition of Star Wars Celebration (In Europe), which shows fans of the space saga advances about what is coming in the form of different products. And just today it has been stated that there are already more movies on the way, and that may set the start for a new saga after episode nine.

Those who are in charge of these adventures are James Mangold (Logan, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny), Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, Ahsoka) and Academy Award- and Emmy-winning director, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (Ms. Marvel, Saving Face).

The adaptation of James Mangold will go back to the dawn of the Jediwhile that of dave filoni will focus on the new republic and will close the interconnected stories told in The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett. For its part, the tape Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy will take place after the events of Rise of Skywalkerand will present the return of King Skywalker.

It is worth mentioning that this edition of Star Wars Celebration It is a little ahead of the official day of the franchise, which is the May 4th, but even so, there are still news to be shown during the weekend, since it goes from April 7 to 10. So, during these next two days we might have a trailer or some interview with directors.

Via: Star Wars

Editor’s note: This news could be a double-edged sword, because if things are done the way the fans want, it could be of great importance and significance in the saga. But if they screw it up again like the past trilogy, the mark may not be lifted.