Three South Tyroleans lost their lives in a helicopter crash in Canada. The three young people were part of a group that was heliskiing at Terrace in British Columbia. Yesterday afternoon, around 4, the helicopter crashed in a mountainous area for reasons that are still being ascertained. Four other people who were on the vehicle are in serious condition.

Heiner junior Oberrauch, known as Heinzl, lost his life in the accident with a helicopter in Canada, while his brother Jakob Oberrauch, CEO of the Sportler group, was injured. ANSA learned this from sources close to the well-known business group. Jakob Oberrauch is hospitalized and is conscious. The two were with a group of friends and colleagues in British Columbia to go heliskiing.