For the time being, no more AstraZeneca vaccine for Denmark: In the neighboring country of Germany, the administration of the corona vaccine will be stopped. Other countries are also following suit.

Denmark stopped corona vaccinations with the AstraZeneca vaccine on Thursday. (see first report)

Several EU countries followed suit and also discontinued the AstraZeneca vaccination. (see updates from March 12, 10:10 a.m. and 2:25 p.m.)

Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) said that he regretted the EU countries’ ban on vaccinations. (see update from March 12, 11:10 a.m.)

Update from March 12, 3:45 p.m .: AstraZeneca on Friday denied concerns about serious side effects from its corona vaccine. “An analysis of our safety data of more than 10 million records has shown no evidence of an increased risk of pulmonary embolism or deep vein thrombosis,” assured a spokesman. This applies to all ages, genders, countries or batches of the AstraZeneca vaccine. “In fact, these events occur less often among vaccinated people than in the general population,” it said.

AstraZeneca corona vaccine: WHO refers to EMA assessment

Update from March 12, 2:25 p.m.: The World Health Organization (WHO) is closely following the discussion about the AstraZeneca vaccine. A spokeswoman referred on Friday to the assessment of the European Medicines Agency EMA, which came to the conclusion that the benefits of vaccination with the agent are greater than the risks.

The WHO takes advice from a vaccination committee of independent experts when making assessments. The experts met at least every two weeks and would review all preparations and studies on an ongoing basis, the spokeswoman said. You were also currently working on the reports on AstraZeneca. The spokeswoman could not say when the committee will comment.

Corona: Next EU country stops AstraZeneca vaccination

Despite the rapidly increasing corona numbers, a temporary vaccination stop for AstraZeneca doses was also ordered in Bulgaria on Friday. The head of the drug agency in Sofia, Bogdan Kirilov, ordered that AstraZeneca blocks already supplied quantities of the vaccine, the Ministry of Health announced.

Previously, Prime Minister Boiko Borissow had ordered the discontinuation of vaccinations with AstraZeneca doses. The vaccination will be suspended due to concerns about side effects that have been reported in other countries and also in Bulgaria until the EMA has decided. Health Minister Kostadin Angelow said he expected a clear statement on AstraZeneca.

Corona vaccination from AstraZeneca: Spahn with plain text – “Watch that very closely”

Update from March 12th, 11:10 am: At the federal press conference on the current corona situation in Germany, Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) commented on the criticism of the AstraZeneca vaccine. “We take these reports very seriously,” he clarified.

However, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI) came to the conclusion that – “As of this Friday” – there is no increased risk of thrombosis. “But we are watching it very closely.” Spahn said he regrets that some countries have now stopped AstraZeneca vaccinations – “but most of them don’t,” he said.

Anke Richter-Scheer, board member of the Family Doctors’ Association Westphalia-Lippe and head of the vaccination center in the Minden-Lübbecke district, explained at the press conference that all approved corona vaccines are “equivalent” for them.

Corona: Several countries stop vaccination with AstraZeneca

Update from March 12th, 10:10 a.m .: Denmark has stopped vaccinations with the British vaccine AstraZeneca for the time being. The reason for the temporary suspension were cases of blood clots in vaccinated persons. However, a connection between the vaccinations and the diseases has not yet been confirmed. The European approval authority EMA emphasized towards the image: “The information available so far shows that the number of thromboembolic events in vaccinated people is not higher than in the general population.”

However, other countries, such as Norway and Iceland, are also temporarily suspending vaccination with the vaccine. The Italian drug authority AIFA also stopped a load of the active ingredient on Thursday after three military officers died after the vaccination in Sicily, reported oe24. Investigations are currently underway to investigate a link between the vaccinations and the deaths. The Italian Minister of Health Roberto Speranza stressed on Facebook that the vaccines and their safety are “the most important key to overcoming the challenge against the pandemic.”

Corona: Several countries are stopping vaccinations with AstraZeneca vaccine – clear dissenting voices from medicine

While Norway, Iceland, Italy and Denmark are stopping vaccination with the AstraZeneca active ingredient, there are dissenting voices from medical circles. “The decision likely causing more harm than preventing potential vaccination complications, of which we currently don’t even know whether they are vaccine complications at all, ”said Mathias Pletz, a doctor at the University of Jena.

Blood clots that were occasionally registered after the corona vaccination are very common in seriously ill Covid 19 patients. Suspending vaccinations for the next two weeks in Denmark would very likely lead to a higher infection rate with Covid-19. Five percent of them probably with severe courses. The doctor concludes that this could lead to more thromboses. The withdrawal of the vaccine was an inappropriate risk-benefit assessment.

Karl Lauterbach also criticized the strategy on Twitter. It is important to investigate the thrombosis cases. “But the vaccination freeze was wrong. A suspended vaccination is fatal for many who are now doing without, ”said the politician.

EMA found 22 thromboembolism in 3 million people vaccinated after AstraZeneca vaccination. This corresponds to the rate without vaccination. It is right to investigate further. But the vaccination freeze was wrong. Suspended vaccination is fatal for many who now renounce it. https://t.co/M9PhAyYFhg pic.twitter.com/AoRaPODJv7 – Karl Lauterbach (@Karl_Lauterbach) March 11, 2021

Corona: Denmark temporarily stops AstraZeneca vaccinations after incidents

First report from March 11th: Copenhagen – In Denmark, no one is temporarily vaccinated with the corona vaccine from the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca. The reason for this are reports of severe cases of blood clots in people who have been vaccinated against Covid-19, the Danish health administration announced on Thursday.

Corona: Denmark is temporarily suspending vaccinations with AstraZeneca vaccine

The European pharmaceutical authorities had initiated an investigation of the vaccine against the background. One report relates to a death in Denmark. At this point in time, however, it could not be conclusively determined whether there was a connection between the vaccine and the blood clots.

According to the authorities, the stop will initially take 14 days, after which they will see how it goes on. According to the Danish government, it is important to underline that you do not reject the Astrazeneca vaccine, but pause the administration. It is well documented that the drug is both safe and effective. However, one has to respond to reports of possible serious side effects. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the news was annoying as one was incredibly dependent on everyone being vaccinated.

In Denmark, the Astrazeneca vaccine is being dispensed with for the time being. © Fabio Cimaglia / imago-images

Corona: New data on the effectiveness of Astrazeneca – “Vaccine prevents the disease very well”

For Astrazeneca, developments in Denmark are a slap in the face. The Swedish-British company is currently struggling with an image problem anyway. Delivery problems, Side effects and arguably lower potency than other vaccines, Astrazeneca does not look good. The 70 percent effectiveness announced in November was actually not a bad interim result, but ultimately it was comparatively significantly behind other vaccines that had more than 90 percent to show.

As a result, vaccinations with Astrazeneca were only permitted in Germany for people under 65 years of age, but this has now been revised. Because according to current studies, the vaccine does provide adequate protection against corona infection. “The data show that the vaccine prevents the disease very well,” says Bernd Salzberger, an infectiologist at the Regensburg University Clinic and chairman of the German Society for Infectious Diseases, about the current state of research.

Astrazeneca also hit the headlines recently in Austria. After complications after vaccination, there was speculation about a connection with the Swedish-British vaccine. According to the European Medicines Agency (EMA), however, there is currently no evidence that the death of a nurse from the state clinic in Zwettl or the pulmonary embolism of her colleague were caused by the Astrazeneca vaccination.

Corona: least trust in Astrazeneca – Biontech / Pfizer in front

Nevertheless, Astrazeneca is still struggling with a lack of acceptance. According to a YouGov poll, two thirds of Germans (66 percent) say that they think the Biontech / Pfizer vaccine is safe. Only 43 percent gave this information for Astrazeneca’s vaccine and 54 percent for that of Moderna. 27 percent of the German respondents do not want to be vaccinated with the Astrazeneca vaccine and wait until they are offered another vaccine. 35 percent would be vaccinated with it. 49 percent say this at Moderna and 61 percent at Biontech / Pfizer.

The Astrazeneca vaccine also has acceptance problems in countries other than Germany. Only 33 percent of those questioned in France say that the vaccine is safe. In the USA this is 42 percent, in Italy it is 54 percent and in Spaniards 59 percent.

Corona: Denmark’s vaccination strategy is more advanced than that of Germany

In Denmark, a country of around 5.8 million, around 560,000 people have received their first dose of corona vaccine so far, and almost 220,000 also their second. Astrazeneca was used in around 142,000 people who had been vaccinated. The vaccine from Pfizer / Biontech was used in more than 70 percent of the vaccinations administered to date, and in four percent that from Moderna. The vaccination campaign started more quickly in Denmark than in Germany and most other European countries.

According to the Robert Koch Institute on Wednesday (March 10), around 5.5 million people in Germany are currently vaccinated first and 2.6 million second. This corresponds to a proportion of the population of 6.7 and 3.1 percent respectively. In Denmark the value is 9.6 and 3.8 percent. (as / dpa)

List of rubric lists: © Jens Büttner / dpa