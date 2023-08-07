I pray in a mosque in Lavapiés (Madrid) in June 2021. bald elm

The National Police have arrested three people who exhibited tattoos identifying the movement skinheads for their alleged participation in hate crimes and home invasion of a legal entity, since they entered a mosque in Vila-real (Castellón) during prayer time, shouting and threatening.

One of the detainees had previously had a fight with several young men of North African origin, in which, allegedly, an article of clothing was damaged and, together with two others, he went to the mosque to demand payment for those damages, according to sources. police.

Those arrested, belonging to radical movements, burst into the premises shouting, threatening to “blow up” the mosque if their demands were not met and preventing the start of the prayer.

The three remained inside despite the fact that the attendees repeatedly asked them to leave the facilities, according to the same sources.

The perpetrators of the act, who refused to leave and maintained an aggressive attitude at all times towards the people who were inside the prayer center and threatened to go to the mosque every day if their demands were not met, left the premises only when they noticed the arrival of agents of the National Police. Two of the detainees had participated in similar incidents before.

The Vila-real City Council has condemned the attack on the local mosque and has shown its support for its members while launching a message of “coexistence and tolerance”. The mayor of the town, José Benlloch, has assured that Vila-real “is a quiet municipality, which is committed to coexistence and tolerance and is open and international in nature”.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

Benlloch has been in contact with the local Islamic community and, on behalf of the citizens, has launched a message of condemnation and support for the members of the mosque.

The mayor has shown his confidence in the police and justice that “are competent in these matters” and added that “as in all these cases we are always available to the State Security forces and bodies to provide collaboration who need our means”.