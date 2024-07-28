Fontanka: Three sisters in St. Petersburg lay dead in an apartment for two weeks

In St. Petersburg, three sisters died under strange circumstances, their bodies lay in an apartment for two weeks. This was reported by the Fontanka newspaper in its Telegram-channel.

It is noted that the women, aged 19, 29 and 35, lived together with their 24-year-old brother in an apartment on Komendantsky Prospekt. They did not leave their rooms and did not communicate with their relative.

As the publication learned, two months ago they completely gave up food. Presumably, the women were members of a sect.

On July 28, the women’s older brother came to the apartment, wanting to invite them to his daughter’s birthday. He found the bodies of his relatives and contacted law enforcement. Doctors determined that the apartment’s residents had died about two weeks ago. The murder version was not confirmed.

