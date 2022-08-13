The Dutch rowing team won a silver medal at the European Championships in Munich on Saturday. The eight started difficult and had to catch up from last position. Surprisingly, they succeeded: behind Great Britain, the Netherlands came second. The Italians completed the podium.

There was more Dutch rowing success on Saturday: the foursome without a coxswain in the men and the female double sculls also achieved a silver medal. The duo Roos de Jong and Laila Youssifou lagged behind the Romanian competition, but ahead of the Italian opponents. The helmsman-less quartet had to tolerate the British, but was faster than Romania.

Later in the day, swimmer Maaike de Waard won a bronze medal in the 50-meter butterfly in Rome. De Waard swam that distance in 25.62 seconds. The gold went to the Swedish Sarah Sjöström, who swam in 24.96 seconds.

On Friday, the Dutch delegation won three gold medals, a silver and a bronze medal at the European Championships. Swimmer Marrit Steenbergen, the male track cyclist team and the mixed Dutch swimming team became first in their disciplines. The silver went to the female track cyclists and track cyclist Vincent Hoppezak scored a bronze medal.