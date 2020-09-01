Of all the conflictive situations that can occur in the workplace, toxic relationships with colleagues are the most common. We have all had someone close by who prefers to compete to collaborate, tries to impose their points of view or who does the minimum necessary because they are not interested in work or their colleagues. These conflicts, which are usually managed in a passive-aggressive way, can also occur between bosses and employees, which can make the worker question her worth as a professional and wonder if her boss has a mania for her.

There are three signs to pay attention to to know if the problem with the team leader is general or has to do with a specific worker. The first of these is that the boss is controlling and monitoring one of her employees, and not the rest. This detailed follow-up can be translated into small actions, such as asking you to put a copy in all emails or to send him every task you do before sharing it with the rest of the company. “This can signal a lack of confidence and even an obsessive thought that is telling you that there is something wrong with your employee,” explains Diana Navarro, an occupational psychologist.

Although it seems contradictory, another symptom that can occur at the same time as this continuous monitoring is ignoring the requests of that specific employee and everything that has to do with him. Some specific situations would be that the boss leaves the employee unanswered e-mails, that he excludes him from important meetings, that he does not recognize his contribution to the group task, or that he is constantly overlooked for promotions. “In this case, talking about it is even more urgent, because silence can be interpreted as acceptance,” explains Navarro.

But the most obvious signal and the one most often reported is direct criticism of the employee (when it is not constructive). This situation is aggravated when criticism is made in public, but it is also a sign that the boss may have a problem with the employee when it is made in private. In this case, the worrisome reviews are those that are not geared toward improving work. “Being unsympathetic is another form of criticism. For example, if the employee is only one day late and the boss takes advantage of that specific situation to take it with him, ”says Navarro.

In all these situations, it is important to differentiate if this behavior has only one employee as the protagonist, which could imply that the boss has a problem only with him, or if it is the usual way of behaving of the team manager with everyone, Which could mean that you simply don’t have the skills to be a boss.

What these toxic relationships between bosses and employees imply is the difficulty of the person in charge of the team to manage their emotions and to communicate effectively with the rest. “Sometimes, not openly resolving a conflict due to lack of communication skills can lead to this type of passive-aggressive relationships where discontent is manifested by criticizing or ignoring employees instead of putting what is wrong on the table,” he explains. the psychologist.

Although this situation can be very specific and occur exclusively between a worker and his boss, it also affects the rest of the team. Conflicts alter the mood, which is contagious when we interact closely with the same people for a long time. If you have a happy friend, the probability that you are also happy increases by 25%, according to a study conducted by Harvard University. If your coworkers are under stress, your chances of suffering the same fate increase. This happens between equals but also in the boss-employee relationship: the mood of the person in charge conditions the performance of the workers and affects the productivity of the company.