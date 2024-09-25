Deputy Nemkin: Apps that request many permissions may be viral

Member of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy Anton Nemkin in a conversation with RIA Novosti named three signs of a virus-infected application on a phone.

According to the expert, the main danger is posed by malware – viruses, Trojans, spyware. Such applications look like safe utilities, but in fact their main purpose is to gain access to the user’s personal data, such as passwords or banking information.

Another category of dangerous apps are programs that request excessive permissions, Nemkin noted. For example, some apps request access to smartphone functions that they do not need for normal operation, such as the camera, microphone, contacts, or geolocation, he added. This category of apps uses the collected information for targeted advertising.

Fake applications that imitate popular programs or services can also be dangerous. They are developed to mislead the user. According to the deputy, programs with built-in advertising and unwanted software also pose a danger.

Earlier, Nemkin said that fraudsters have begun to fake health apps that trick users into giving them bank card details under the guise of paying for additional features. He noted that in addition to card details, attackers can gain access to the user’s medical history.