Tottenham Hotspur is ready to take flight at all costs. After years of being at the top of the Premier League and even reaching the final of the Champions League (loss to Liverpool), Antonio Conte undertakes a new attempt at reconstruction after the departures of Mauricio Pochettino, Jose Mourinho and Nuno .

The Italian coach has already achieved success at Chelsea and now, he wants the trophies to move to London. With a marked game model (3-5-2 with vital importance of the lanes), andThe coach needs specific reinforcements so that his team begins to function at full capacity.

According to Telegraph, the top of Tottenham held a summit to face this winter market. At this meeting were Daniel Levy, president, Joe Lewis, owner, Paratici, football director and Conte himself to evaluate the possibilities offered by this transfer period.

From that meeting they came out with several clear ideas about arrivals and departures. The latter are the ones that seem to be clearer. Ndombele, the most expensive signing in his history, seems to be definitely on the market alongside Dele Alli and Matt Doherty. With these two a possible sale will be discussed, but they also value an assignment. In Alli’s case, after multiple attempts with the club, they believe that an exit could help him regain his level and value a possible sale or reinstatement as the star he was. Bergwijn would also be on the starting list, although Tottenham have rejected an offer from Ajax hoping it will go up.

As far as possible signings are concerned, the big target is Adama Traoré. The Spanish international would be thinking of ending his time at Wolves after failing to find his best performance with Bruno Lage. Conte values ​​Adama as a perfect lane for his scheme and is the priority. ESPN assured that there is an offer of 24 million euros to the Molineux team for him.

In addition to the well-known interest for the Wolverhampton winger, in this meeting it was also decided to launch for two signings in two different positions: the center of the field and a central. For the center of the defense, they assure in Telegraph, that they could wait until the summer in search of better market opportunities. In the center of the field, the most wanted is Kessie. The Milan, if he does not renew, will be a free agent from June 30 and is one of the most desired. The Spurs have him on their list of priorities although Real Madrid or PSG are also attentive to his movements.