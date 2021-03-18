Through Decree 170/2021 published in the Official Gazette this Tuesday, Alberto Fernández accepted the resignation of his friend and partner Marcela Losardo from the position of Minister of Justice and Human Rights of the Nation.

“Thank the resigning official for the valuable services rendered in the performance of her post,” says Article 2 of the document signed by the president and the Chief of Cabinet, Santiago Cafiero.

The vacant position will be occupied for the moment by the former number two of the Federal Intelligence Agency (AFI) and current Secretary of Justice, Juan Martín Mena, waiting for the lower house to accept the resignation of Martín Soria as national and national deputy. that their designation be made official in the Official Gazette.

For his part, Losardo will continue to participate in the management as Argentine ambassador to UNESCO, a coveted diplomatic destination based in Paris, vacant since last November when Fernando Pino Solanas died after having contracted coronavirus.

In addition, through Decree 171/2020, the resignation of Dr. Laura Marcela Marrazzo, who served as General Secretary for Justice and Human Rights, was also made official.

Marcela Losardo swearing in as a minister in the Supreme Court. Photo Federico Lopez.

In this way, the change of ownership of the Ministry of Justice of the Nation was formalized, news that Clarion had confirmed on March 6, even two days before Alberto Fernández officially announced the resignation of the 62-year-old civil servant.

“Losardo leaves office, tired of the inmates with Kirchnerism and after Cristina Kirchner’s onslaught against Justice, which she carried out this Thursday when she spoke at the trial for the cause of the ‘future dollar’,” this newspaper reported that day.

Meanwhile, the president confirmed this Monday the son of the late Carlos Soria, former governor of Río Negro, as successor to the former minister: “For several months I have been following what he is doing, he is a person who worked in the courts, who understands well what is happening in the Justice today and that has a look very similar to mine “.

Full decree

MINISTRY OF JUSTICE AND HUMAN RIGHTS Decree 170/2021 DCTO-2021-170-APN-PTE – Accept resignation

City of Buenos Aires, 03/17/2021 HAVING SEEN article 99, paragraph 7 of the NATIONAL CONSTITUTION.

THE PRESIDENT OF THE ARGENTINE NATION DECREES: ARTICLE 1 .- Accept the resignation presented by Dr. Marcela Miriam LOSARDO (DNI No. 12,549,883) to the position of Minister of Justice and Human Rights.

ARTICLE 2.- Thank the resigning official for the valuable services rendered in the performance of her position.

ARTICLE 3.- Communicate, publish, wish to the NATIONAL ADDRESS OF THE OFFICIAL REGISTRY and file.

FERNÁNDEZ – Santiago Andrés Cafiero e. 03/18/2021 N ° 16176/21 v. 03/18/2021 Publication date 03/18/2021

