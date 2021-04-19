A shooting in the state of Wisconsin has left three dead in the United StatesWhile another in Texas has left three other fatalities and a third gun-related incident has claimed the life of a seven-year-old girl next to a McDonald’s restaurant in Chicago, Illinois.

Early Sunday morning, three people were killed and three others injured in a shooting at a bar in Kenosha, Wisconsin, as confirmed by the local sheriff’s office, which has announced that there is a “person of interest.” stopped.

The security forces have specified that it was not a random incident, but that it was something premeditated, and that the three people who have died knew each other, CBS reports.

Another shooting in Austin, in the state of Texas, has also claimed the lives of three people, although in this case the suspect has not been arrested for the moment and the Police have classified it as a still active situation.

The security forces have been concerned that the suspect “may take a hostage or take refuge somewhere,” so they have asked citizens to take extreme precautions, according to Austin Police Assistant Chief Joe Chacon.

A third firearms incident has claimed the life of a seven-year-old girl and seriously injured her father. Both have been shot while inside their car in an access lane to a McDonald’s restaurant in Chicago, Illinois. Nor have any suspects related to this shooting been arrested.

US has 150 shootings so far in 2021



According to figures from the Gun Violence Archive (GVA), there have been 150 shootings in the United States so far in 2021, while there have been 45 mass shootings since last March.

During all of 2020, there were a total of 610 such incidents in the country, compared to 417 in 2019. The recent attacks in recent weeks have put the debate on gun possession in the United States back on the table, and they have prompted the president, Joe Biden, to propose a series of reforms, including a more comprehensive background review.

However, Biden’s proposals face an almost impenetrable barrier in the Senate, where Democrats hold a large majority, so they would need to convince at least 10 Republicans to give the green light to these reforms.