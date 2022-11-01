Ukraine, Turkey and the UN remain firm in their commitment to continue exporting grain from Black Sea ports, despite Russia’s withdrawal from the agreement after its fleet in Crimea was attacked last Saturday. This Tuesday, three more ships loaded with grain set sail through the humanitarian corridor enabled for this, despite the fact that Moscow warned that continuing the pact without their participation could be “dangerous.”

“The movement of these three ships was agreed by the delegations of Ukraine, Turkey and the UN. The Russian representation was informed,” the head of the Joint Coordination Center (CCC), the body that oversees compliance with the agreement, based in Istanbul, explained to the AFP agency. The CCC also specified that, despite the withdrawal of the Russians, 46 ships were inspected between Monday and Tuesday and may receive authorization to cross the humanitarian corridor in both directions.

Since the implementation of the treaty, last July, more than ten million tons of grain have left Ukrainian ports, a vital supply to alleviate food shortages in various parts of the world. The agreement expires on the 19th and, in principle, it was going to be renewed automatically. Now, the unchecking of Russia leaves everything up in the air. The Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the main architect of the diplomatic success that the agreement represented, is redoubling his efforts to avoid a complete rupture. This Tuesday he spoke with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, and was “confident” that Russia will return to the agreement.

The Kremlin insisted, on the other hand, on its accusations against the United Kingdom of “planning” the attack against its fleet, which caused its exit from the cereal agreement. Moscow also places “British experts” behind the sabotage of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines. Its spokesman, Dimitri Peskov, stated that Moscow will reflect on the “measures to be taken” in retaliation and denounced the “unacceptable silence of European capitals” .

kyiv returns to normal



The precipitous events since Saturday have notably raised the tone in the statements. The latest example was that of former Russian President and current Vice President of the Security Council Dimitri Medvedev. “Let’s call things by his name. Western countries are pushing the world into a global war, and only Russia’s complete and final victory is a guarantee against world conflict,” he said on his Telegram channel.

On the other hand, kyiv is gradually recovering normality, after a Russian bombardment on Monday left 80% of the population without running water and 350,000 homes without electricity. The Ukrainian capital recovered basic supplies “completely” on Tuesday, according to the mayor, Vitali Klitschko.