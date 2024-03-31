Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 03/31/2024 – 13:00

Vessels carry almost 400 tons of food, in a new test for a humanitarian maritime corridor between Cyprus and the Palestinian territory. Floating port should be ready in mid-April. Three ships carrying almost 400 tons of food and essential items are expected to arrive in the Gaza Strip on Monday (01/04), government officials in Cyprus said, from where they set sail on Saturday.

The flotilla is organized by two charities – the US-based World Central Kitchen and the Spanish Open Arms – and is part of an effort to open a humanitarian maritime corridor between Cyprus and the Palestinian territory, which has been under siege since the start of the war. between Israel and Hamas in October.

“There is not enough aid reaching Gaza, and we need to open as many avenues as possible,” said Juan Camilo of World Central Kitchen in a video filmed from the flotilla and posted on X.

The insufficient number of aid trucks entering Gaza by road has caused warnings of extreme hunger to multiply in the territory. In addition to sea routes, some countries have also distributed aid by air, launched from planes.

Despite efforts to expand aid delivery by sea and air, UN agencies and international organizations have said that land deliveries are the only way to deliver aid in the volume needed.

On Thursday, the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the main UN court, ordered Israel to “guarantee urgent humanitarian assistance” in Gaza and open more land crossings for aid to arrive in Gaza via trucks carrying food, water, fuel and other essential items for the territory's population.

Lack of port makes deliveries difficult

World Central Kitchen said the shipment from Cyprus contains items such as rice, pasta, flour, legumes, canned vegetables and proteins. The UAE also provided a special shipment of dates, which are traditionally consumed to break the daily fast during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, it said.

Cyprus government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said it would take the flotilla in total about 65 hours to reach Gaza, where a makeshift dock had been built to unload humanitarian aid.

He said the Jennifer cargo ship was carrying 282 pallets of foodstuffs, totaling 237 tons, as well as a crane that will be used to unload the aid. It is accompanied by a barge, also carrying aid items, and a support vessel with technicians who will operate the crane.

A first ship, the Open Arms, arrived in Gaza with a barge loaded with 200 tons of food on March 15, in a test run for the maritime aid corridor.

There is no operating port in the Gaza Strip, which complicates the delivery operation by sea. The American government is building a new floating port, which should be ready in mid-April – which would allow for an increase in the flow of aid sent through the maritime corridor.

bl (AFP, dpa)