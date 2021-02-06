In the coming days, humanity will witness a historic moment with the arrival of three robotic missions on Mars that compete for a piece of glory by trying to answer the eternal question: Is there life on other planets or was there at some point?

The first spacecraft to enter the thin atmosphere of the red planet will be Hope, an atypical project led by the oil country United Arab Emirates and that has been developed with the collaboration of US universities. This is the first Martian ship launched by an Arab country and the country of the sheikhs wants to celebrate its arrival on the 50th anniversary of the founding of your country.

Hope – Esperanza in English – is scheduled to enter the orbit of the red planet on Tuesday at 4:57 p.m. Spanish time. Spain will be the first place on Earth that the signal of success or failure reaches, as the Emiratis use the deep space antennas that NASA has installed in Robledo de Chavela, about 70 kilometers from Madrid, as a communications center. This orbital mission aims to develop a complete picture of Martian weather for an entire year.

The most spectacular moment will come a few days later, on February 18 when the US mission begins its descent to the surface of Mars, the largest ever launched to the red planet. The United States is the only country that in 70 years of space exploration has managed to successfully land a mobile vehicle on the icy surface of the red planet. One in two missions to this planet have failed.

“It is the first time in history that three missions go to Mars, each led by a country,” highlights Jorge Pla-García, member of the scientific team of the US mission. The third country is the biggest rival of the United States inside and outside the Earth: China; a burgeoning space power that has achieved milestones in 20 years that took Americans 40 years or more.

NASA defines with some drama the landing sequence as “the seven minutes of terror”

The landing of this mission will give humanity something unique: cameras attached to the lander will record the entire descent regardless of the end. There will also be microphones that record the sound of Mars, an idea that Carl Sagan proposed to NASA as early as 1996.

Most distressing, perhaps, is that the mission’s large team of engineers and scientists will be unable to do anything to change the fate of the spacecraft and the mobile exploration vehicle it carries: the entire landing sequence is automatic and controlled by computers from a board. “We are talking about half a million lines of code that determine all the steps, the phases, the explosion of dozens of pyrotechnic elements necessary for example to release charges or get rid of the parachute. If only one fails, everything else may fail ”, explains Pla-García, researcher at the Madrid Astrobiology Center and member of the MEDAS instrument, the meteorological station of the Perseverance.

NASA defines the landing sequence with some drama as “the seven minutes of terror.” It is the time it takes to brake a spacecraft that reaches Mars at about 21,000 kilometers per hour to a speed lower than that of a person walking and all using the friction of the planet’s atmosphere as the main brake, which is about 100 times less dense than that of the Earth.

One of the key factors is the weather that day on Mars. Pla-García is a member of the planetary atmospheres team in charge of trying to predict the unpredictable: whether or not there will be dust storms in the Jezero crater, the final destination of the exploration vehicle Perseverance. “Today everything is clear, but we constantly analyze the area looking for air pockets due to changes in density that can signify a storm,” he explains. The council has been working on this since 2015 and for six years they already knew the exact time at which the Martian car would make landfall: 9:55 p.m. peninsular time.

One minute after entering the atmosphere, the spacecraft will reach its peak temperature due to the friction of the air: 1,600 degrees that its thermal shield must withstand. After the deployment of the parachute, almost 22 meters in diameter, like a seven-story building, and its subsequent release, a completely new device will come into play: the TRN. It is an artificial intelligence system that takes pictures of the ground and “thinks” which is the least rugged place to land. At 21 meters above the ground, a crane will deploy chains of about seven meters long from which the valuable rover, of almost a ton and a total cost that exceeds 1,600 million euros. If all goes well, your wheels will contact the ground at three kilometers per hour. The crane will activate its rockets to go crash away from the Perseverance.

Jezero is a crater that 3.5 billion years ago was a possibly paradisiacal landscape

In these missions a reduced version of the paradox of space travel is experienced in which an astronaut returns to Earth to see that his children are elderly while for him only four or five have passed. The radio signals emitted by the Perseverance from Mars they travel at the speed of light, but still take 11 minutes to reach Earth. This means that by the time the control center receives the signal to start the landing sequence, the rover It will have already landed on Mars or it will have succumbed.

The rover it will take photos of its surroundings just seconds after landing. Then it will spend about two or three weeks checking the equipment before starting the scientific operations, explains Fernando Rull, a physicist at the University of Valladolid and a member of the Supercam scientific team, the newest instrument that carries this mission. This team has a laser capable of evaporating rocks at a distance and analyzing their chemical composition and a raman spectrometer that has never been used before on Mars.

Jezero is a crater that 3.5 billion years ago was a possibly paradisiacal landscape. On one of its sides a river entered that drained forming a huge lagoon. That was the time when life arose on Earth. Mars had the basic conditions to be a living planet and it is possible that traces of past life forms remain in the clays of Jezero. Finding them would be a historic milestone that not only the United States is pursuing.

China is trying to become the first country to send an orbiter, lander, and small mobile vehicle to Mars as its first mission to the red planet. The Tianwen-1 mission is heading to Utopia Planitia, in the northern hemisphere, an ideal place to try a soft landing due to the thinness of its soils and because it is a little elevated terrain, so there is more atmosphere with which to stop. In this area there is also a huge reserve of frozen water in the subsoil with a capacity some 400 times greater than all the hydrographic basins of Spain and that could be strategic for future manned missions. The Chinese mission will enter orbit on Wednesday. According to its original design, the orbital module is expected to continue slowly approaching the red planet while analyzing the best landing point. The vehicle would not land until the beginning of May, according to the scientists responsible for the mission. If they succeed, it will be the first day in history in which two superpowers competing for hegemony on Earth do the same on another planet in the solar system.

