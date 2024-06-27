Gladkov: Grayvoron, Novaya Tavolzhanka and Novopetrovka were attacked by the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Three settlements in the Belgorod region were attacked by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). About this in my Telegram– the head of the Russian region Vyacheslav Gladkov reported to the channel.

As the governor indicated, the Ukrainian military shelled the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka, Shebekinsky urban district. In addition, an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attack was reported on a house in the village of Novopetrovka, Valuysky urban district.