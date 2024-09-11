Wix website builder, Miro board and Coda have ceased operations in Russia

Online website builder Wix, interactive whiteboard Miro and online collaboration platform Coda have ceased operations in Russia on September 12. This was reported on the companies’ websites.

The last two services also left Belarus. Wix celebratedthat after blocking an account, all sites belonging to the user will be removed from publication and unavailable for viewing.

Miro said the company must comply with all regulations in the European Union and the United States, including sanctions and other trade compliance requirements.

Online collaboration space Coda also said it would shut down to comply with sanctions.

It also became known that the marketing software developer Hubspot and the task management platform ClickUp will block access to their services in Russia.

On September 9, the service for creating notes and lists Notion ceased operations in Russia. The platform closed all workspaces that were identified as being located in the Russian Federation.