Tens of thousands of people have been attending the illegal techno festival Teknival since Thursday in the French village of Villegongis. Three people were seriously injured in various incidents, the radio station reports France Info .

About 30,000 techno fans are present at Teknival, reports the French news channel. Other reports even mention 60,000 people in attendance. Villegongis, located between Bourges and Poitiers, has only about a hundred inhabitants.

The authorities were not aware of the venue for the thirtieth edition of this infamous festival. Despite a ban on impromptu music festivals, the authorities decided to put the safety of those present first and not to evacuate the site. An investigation has been launched into the organizers of the festival.

From one moment to the next, the organizers started setting up the festival on an unused meadow. "We are not going to send them away, they are too many," said the owner of the meadow to the channel BFMTV. He calls on the partygoers not to leave cans and other waste behind.

Three seriously injured

Rennes University Hospital sent doctors and staff to the festival site to assist in case of medical emergencies. More than 86 visitors have received medical care since Thursday. Three people were seriously injured in various incidents. A 40-year-old man fell asleep in the tall grass and was run over by a car. Another visitor was bitten by a viper. A third person became unwell.

