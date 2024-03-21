A series of explosions occurred in Kyiv, authorities reported the flight of Kinzhal missiles

In the Kyiv region of Ukraine, three series of powerful explosions occurred in 20 minutes, the local administration reported the work of air defense. The mayor of the city, Vitaliy Klitschko, asked local residents to remain in shelter until the air raid warning cleared. According to preliminary data, two enterprises were damaged as a result of the strikes.

In Kyiv they reported on the work of air defense in the city

Edition “Public” reported, that an air raid alert has been declared in Kyiv and a number of regions. It is noted that the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) reported the takeoff of nine Russian bombers and the probable launches of Kinzhal cruise missiles.

Photo: Alexey Nikolsky / RIA Novosti

The mayor of Kyiv, Vitaliy Klitschko, said that in the Podolsk region, rocket debris fell on the territory of one of the enterprises, and emergency services were dispatched to the scene. In total, two enterprises were damaged. Klitschko also said that a transformer station and a two-story non-residential building caught fire.

It is noted that an air raid alert was declared throughout Ukraine; local media reported explosions in Kharkov and the region.

Putin announced Russia's plans to retaliate against Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a meeting with trusted officials on March 20, said that Russia could respond symmetrically to the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ strikes on Belgorod, but would not do so. “We can respond in kind, but we have our own views on this matter and our own plans,” the head of state announced.

As local residents previously told Lenta.ru, the city of Grayvoron with a population of six thousand people has been under incessant shelling since March 12. According to them, only a few shops are open in Grayvoron, gas stations are closed, windows are broken in houses and there is no electricity, and because of this, heating boilers do not work. Residents report that there are many wounded and elderly people in the city who cannot go to safety.