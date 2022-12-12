The Department of Women and Equality organizes a free Christmas school for children between the ages of 3 and 12 registered in the municipality of San Javier on the occasion of school holidays. The councilor Ana Belén Martínez presented the initiative at the City Council “which joins other similar ones organized throughout the year aimed at family reconciliation.” The Christmas school will operate on December 23, 27, 28, 29 and 30, and on January 2, 4 and 5 at the La Paz, Fulgencio Ruiz and El Mirador schools, with hours from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The councilor highlighted the simplification that has been chosen for registration, having to present only the National Identity Document (DNI) of the parents and updated documentation that proves the employment status of the family nucleus.

The registration period ends today Monday and they can be submitted with a digital certificate at the special link that has been created on the municipal website www.sanjavier.es and in person at the Town Hall Registry.