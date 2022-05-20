Fencing of the San Félix de Zarandona school, which will be repaired taking advantage of the next school holidays. / VICENTE VICENS / AGM

The Department of Education plans to carry out improvement works in a dozen public schools in the municipality for an amount close to 860,000 euros. The works will be undertaken next summer, taking advantage of the school holidays, and will go out to tender after receiving the approval of the Municipal Government Board today.

“What we approve